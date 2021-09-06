Bursa issues UMA query to IQ Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to IQ Group Holdings Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and volume recently.

In a statement, the exchange asked IQ Group if there was any corporate development relating to its business and affairs that had not been announced, or whether there had been any rumours or reports concerning the business and affairs of the group, as well as any other possible explanation that may account for the unusual trading activity.

The stock exchange regulator also asked whether the company is in compliance with the Bursa Securities listing requirements on immediate disclosure obligations.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the Company Announcements (section) when making their investment decision,” it said.

IQ Group is engaged in the design and manufacture of lighting, security and convenience products.

At the close today, IQ Group’s share price rose 37 sen to RM1.79 per unit with 13.30 million shares traded. — Bernama