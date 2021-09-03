Honda Malaysia hopes to regain momentum over next few months

Honda Malaysia aims to regain its business momentum in the last four months of 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Honda Malaysia aims to regain its business momentum in the last four months of 2021 through the launch of new models, financial initiatives and promotional campaigns.

Managing director and chief executive officer Madoka Chujo said the group is planning to launch several new models that feature Honda’s Next Generation Advanced Technology in the next few months.

“These launches will provide Malaysians with more new model options during the current sales tax exemption period, which has been extended to December 31, 2021,” she said in a statement today.

In addition to reduced prices, Honda Malaysia is offering the September Special Benefits promotion from September 1-30, 2021, where customers can enjoy up to RM6,000 worth of benefits.

Customers may also take advantage of the Special Financing Programme that allows them to enjoy lower monthly instalment payments during the early stages of their car ownership, which would be ongoing until December 31, 2021.

They can pre-book their car of choice via the online pre-booking platform, prebook.honda.com.my and the Honda Touch mobile application.

The carmaker added that its manufacturing plant in Melaka and showrooms at its dealerships are back in operation.

“The company is taking necessary measures to maintain car production at the highest standard, ensuring that customers’ demands are fulfilled in a timely manner with the delivery of high-quality products.

“Precautionary measures have been implemented in addition to the standard operating procedures at the dealerships and manufacturing plant to ensure a safe environment,” it said. — Bernama