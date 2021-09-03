Bursa remains mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon with gains in selected heavyweights limiting losses amid the mixed performance seen in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.89 of-a-point to 1,581.30, from Thursday’s close of 1,582.19.

The index, which opened 2.98 points better at 1,585.17, finished the morning trading session lower at 1,581.95.

In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 523 to 409, while 445 counters were unchanged, 851 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.74 billion units worth RM1.6 billion.

A dealer said that regionally, most Asian bourses were mixed as investors turned cautious after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, which raises concerns about China’s slowing economic growth and regulatory changes.

Back home, heavyweights Maybank rose 6.0 sen to RM8.33, Public Bank improved by 2.0 sen to RM4.09, but Petronas Chemicals slipped 1.0 sen to RM8.28 while Tenaga Nasional and IHH Healthcare fell 2.0 sen each to RM10.36 and RM6.34.

Among the actives, Borneo Oil was flat at 3.0 sen, KNM Group added 1.5 sen to 29 sen, Sapura Energy earned half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, while Serba Dinamk eased half-a-sen to 40.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 13.19 points to 11,546.61, the FBMT 100 Index went up 6.32 points to 11,244.30 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 11.87 points to 12,645.49.

The FBM 70 perked 57.75 points to 15,063.83, while the FBM ACE bagged 1.77 points to 7,219.36.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 38.70 points to 6,649.85 but the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.01 points to 199.54 and the Financial Services Index rose 78.85 points to 15,478.72. — Bernama