Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at midday break today as mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights cancelled some earlier gains despite positive regional market sentiment, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased by 0.02 per cent or 0.24 of-a-point to 1,581.95 from yesterday’s close of 1,582.19.

The index opened 2.98 points better at 1,585.17 and moved between 1,579.94 and 1,588.29 throughout the morning session.

In the broader market, however, gainers surpassed losers 469 to 396, while 467 counters were unchanged, 896 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.21 billion units worth RM1.29 billion.

Meanwhile, in a research note today, Rakuten Trade said the FBM KLCI’s continued correction on Thursday was still healthy, while news of prospective easing for the tourism sector might further boost sentiment today.

“Therefore, we reckon the index will stabilise going forward as foreign funds continue to return. For today, we see the index trending within the 1,580-1,590 range,” it said in a research note today.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade said major indices on Wall Street rebounded on lower weekly jobless claims as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record highs again yesterday.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131 points to inch closer to the 35,500 mark. Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the more crucial US job data today as this will determine the pace of the US Federal Reserve’s removal of its easy money policy,” it added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose five sen to RM8.32, Public Bank improved two sen to RM4.09, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.29 and RM6.36, respectively, and Tenaga Nasional slipped four sen to RM10.34.

Among the actives, KNM Group and Avillion added one sen each to 28.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, Sapura Energy earned half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, and Serba Dinamik eased half-a-sen to 40.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index perked 15.78 points to 11,549.20 and the FBMT 100 Index was 10.72 points higher at 11,248.70, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 3.14 points to 12,654.22.

The FBM 70 gained 62.91 points to 15,068.99 while the FBM ACE dipped 24.99 points to 7,192.60.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 18.43 points to 6,670.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.05 points to 199.58, and the Financial Services Index advanced 66.36 points to 15,391.70. ― Bernama