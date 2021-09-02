Southern Cable bags RM30.4m rectifier systems supply contract from TM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Southern Cable Group Bhd has secured a rectifier systems supply contract worth about RM30.4 million from Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

In a statement, the cable and wire manufacturer said under the contract, its wholly-owned unit Southern Cable Sdn Bhd would supply, deliver, install, test and commission rectifier systems, including associated engineering services and accessories, for TM’s regional hubs in Peninsular and East Malaysia.

Southern Cable, which is listed on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market, said the contract would be fulfilled over 30 months from September 2021.

Managing director Tung Eng Hai said the group had been supporting TM for more than 18 years, and this contract marked the group’s largest-ever rectifier systems order received from TM to date.

“We are ready to support TM’s ongoing expansion to accelerate digital connectivity and 5G rollout via the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) plan, with the supply of our rectifier systems as well as other communications and related equipment.

“We look forward to playing a greater role in realising the nation’s vision of transforming into a digital economy hub,” he said.

Rectifiers, which convert electrical alternating current to direct current, are required for the operations of some transmission applications and devices. — Bernama