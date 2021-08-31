European stocks on course for seventh straight month of gains

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt October 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, Aug 31 — European stocks edged higher today, on track for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 per cent, with Asian stocks reversing earlier losses as fresh signs of a slowdown in China’s economy spurred hopes of more stimulus.

Technology, industrial, chemical and mining stocks were the top gainers.

The trade-heavy German DAX outperformed its regional peers with a 0.5 per cent rise, while UK’s internationally focussed FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 per cent after a long weekend as the sterling rose.

The benchmark STOXX 600 was on course to end August with gains of more than 2.6 per cent, in what could be its longest monthly winning run since 2013.

Strong earnings and a relatively high rate of vaccination have boosted European recovery hopes, while US Federal Reserve’s remarks last week reaffirmed views they were in no rush to tighten monetary policy.

“We’re still riding the Powell wave,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“On the China side, it’s worth noting that it’s been priced in for a while. While the data is quite weak, the situation has evolved over the last couple of weeks,” Erlam said.

Meanwhile, data showed German unemployment fell more than expected in August.

The country’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, according to a latest poll published on Monday, just weeks ahead of a general election.

Analysts expect European stocks to hold around current record levels for the rest of 2021, supported by stellar earnings while worries around US monetary policy tightening, German elections and a Chinese regulatory crackdown will cap gains.

Among stocks, Dutch technology investor Prosus NV rose 4.6 per cent after it said it had agreed to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for US$4.7 billion (RM19.5 billion).

Airlines including EasyJet, British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair and Lufthansa were down between 1.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, after European Union governments agreed to remove the United States from the EU’s safe travel list.

Rate-sensitive banks were also among the top losers, including Denmark’s Danske Bank, ahead of euro zone inflation data for August that is due later in the day.

Early readings due at 0900 GMT are expected to show prices rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll, up from 2.2 per cent in July. On Monday, data showed German inflation at a 13-year high, but failed to move markets, as most analysts expect it to be temporary. — Reuters