KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Straits Inter Logistics Bhd has changed its name to Straits Energy Resources Bhd.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia Bhd said the company’s shares would be traded and quoted under the new name with effect from 9 am on Aug 24, 2021.

“The company’s short name (STRAITS) and stock number (0080) remains unchanged,” it said. — Bernama