Malaysia's construction sector up 42.6pc in Q2 year-on-year, highest since 2012

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the value of construction work done was dominated by the civil engineering subsector since the fourth quarter of 2015 (Q4) with 40.7 per cent share. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysia’s construction sector grew 42.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2) year-on-year (YoY) to RM28.2 billion, the highest growth recorded since second quarter of 2012 due to the lower base last year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the special trades activities subsector registered a growth of 75 per cent in the Q2 compared to that of the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the other three subsectors, namely civil engineering, non-residential buildings and residential buildings showed a growth of 59.5 per cent, 37.0 per cent and 18.0 per cent, respectively, compared with the same quarter of 2020.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the value of construction work done was dominated by the civil engineering subsector since the fourth quarter of 2015 (Q4) with 40.7 per cent share.

This was followed by non-residential buildings (28.2 per cent), residential buildings (22.6 per cent) and special trades activities (8.6 per cent).

He said the private sector continued to impel the construction activity with 53.7 per cent share or RM15.2 billion of the total value of construction work done compared with the public sector with 46.3 per cent share (RM13.1 billion).

For the first half of 2021, the value of construction work done recorded RM59.6 billion — a 8.7 per cent growth compared with same period last year. — Bernama