Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as weak market sentiment continued to weigh on investors’ risk appetite, with selling mostly spotted in the heavyweights. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as weak market sentiment continued to weigh on investors’ risk appetite, with selling mostly spotted in the heavyweights.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.04 points to 1,490.56 from Friday’s close of 1,494.6.

A dealer said market sentiment was clouded by the ongoing political uncertainties, coupled with persistently high Covid-19 cases.

On the broader market, losers almost doubled gainers 631 versus 346, while 359 counters were unchanged, 836 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.12 billion units worth RM1.38 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank slipped one sen to RM3.97, Tenaga eased three sen to RM9.61 while Maybank was flat at RM8.01.

PetChem and CIMB added one sen each to RM8.05 and RM4.46, respectively, while IHH bagged six sen to RM5.70.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik shed 1.5 sen to 38 sen, PUC added one sen to 19 sen, Resintech earned 21 sen to 80.5 sen, and M3 slid one sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 8.93 points to 10,964.54 and FBMT 100 Index erased 4.34 points to 10,676.91.

However, the FBM 70 rose 89.69 points to 14,607.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 3.07 points to 12,052.15, and the FBM ACE was 4.51 points higher at 7,085.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 9.68 points to 14,671.77, the Plantation Index lost 40.52 points to 5,998.52, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.13 of-a-point to 187.33. — Bernama