Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit holds syndication session to address Malaysia’s p-hailing issues

File picture of food delivery riders at Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque April 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) held a two-day online syndication session with stakeholders to address issues in the parcel-hailing (p-hailing) services sector.

P-hailing refers to food, beverage and parcel delivery services using motorcycles.

In a statement today, it said that 43 stakeholders — comprising various ministries, statutory bodies and selected agencies, platform operators, operators, vendors as well as representatives from the Malaysian P-Hailing Deliverers Association — participated in the session, held on July 29-30, 2021.

Chaired by Teraju chief executive officer Md Silmi Abd Rahman, the session aims to improve the sustainability and well-being of p-hailing service riders; focusing on ethics and conduct, law, safety, application systems, customers, vendors and operators.

“As the strategic enabler of Bumiputera socio-economic development, Teraju is determined and remained steadfast in its aspirations to drive the empowerment of gig economy development towards increasing Bumiputera involvement in moving up the value chain,” said Md Silmi.

A survey by Teraju revealed that there are around 70,000 food delivery persons, and 40,000 or 57 per cent of them are operating in the Klang Valley.

It also found that 93.8 per cent of them are Bumiputeras, and 80.1 per cent are between 18 and 30 years old. — Bernama