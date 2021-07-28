Starbucks forecasts steamy sales despite pressure in China

In the third quarter ended June 27, sales rose 19 per cent in China ― Starbucks' biggest growth market ― despite a resurgence of Covid-19 in the south. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 28 ― Starbucks Corp forecast fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates yesterday despite headwinds in China as travel restrictions related to Covid-19 loom longer than expected.

The coffee chain forecast comparable sales for its current quarter to grow 18 per cent to 21 per cent, expecting strength in the Americas. Analysts on average expect growth of 17.5 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

But the Delta variant of the coronavirus has triggered a surge of new Covid-19 cases and the reinstatement of mask rules in some places.

The United States said on Monday that it will not lift existing travel restrictions.

In the third quarter ended June 27, sales rose 19 per cent in China ― Starbucks' biggest growth market ― despite a resurgence of Covid-19 in the south, Belinda Wong, chief executive officer of Starbucks China, said on a call with analysts.

Starbucks lowered its fiscal 2021 forecast for China sales growth to 18-20 per cent from 27-32 per cent, and it dropped its international sales forecast to 15-17 per cent from 25-30 per cent.

The company's previous guidance for China had “assumed a shorter time frame for the lifting of travel restrictions and also less of the uncertainties that we have faced in the market,” Wong said of the revision.

The volatility is “only temporary” and the company is on track to add more than 600 net new stores in China this fiscal year, she said.

Shares fell 3.3 per cent in extended trading.

In the United States, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on travel and restaurant capacity, as well as reopening of some offices have boosted sales at Starbucks and other big US restaurants, including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Domino's Pizza.

Starbucks' US quarterly sales soared 83 per cent over the previous year ― in part as urban areas recovered with people returning to businesses ― and 10 per cent above pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

Those results helped lift global sales 73 per cent compared to estimates of 69.4 per cent growth.

The company has also been pushing its digital business ― its rewards programme grew 48 per cent to 24.2 million members ― and new beverages, including three flavours of ready-to-drink coffee.

Its cold drinks also grew to 74 per cent of beverage sales in the quarter.

Excluding certain items, Starbucks earned US$1.01 (RM4.27) per share, compared with a loss of 46 cents a year earlier. That exceeded analysts' estimates of 78 cents a share. ― Reuters