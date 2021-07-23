Bursa Malaysia ends week on softer note

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index ended the week on a consolidation mode ahead of the weekend.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.18 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 1,523.44 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,527.62.

The market bellwether opened 0.59 of-a-point higher at 1,528.21 and moved between 1,523.16 and 1,529.65 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 559 to 443, while 432 counters were unchanged, 802 untraded, and 31 others suspended.

Turnover went up to 5.41 billion units valued at RM3.21 billion from Thursday’s 5.19 billion units valued at RM2.98 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maxis added one sen to RM4.39, Top Glove rose four sen to RM4.14, both Public Bank and Axiata were flat at RM4.02 and RM3.87, respectively, while Maybank and TNB eased one sen each to RM8.03 and RM9.73, and Petronas Chemicals shed three sen to RM8.05.

Among the actives, PAOS warrant improved 3.5 sen to 10.5 sen, KYM jumped 15.5 sen to 64 sen, Globaltec increased 3.5 sen to 71.5 sen, Serba Dinamik edged up half-a-sen tp 43 sen, and Pasukhas inched down half-a-sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 10.27 points to 11,178.13, the FBMT 100 Index slid 15.14 points to 10,872.62, but the FBM ACE advanced 41.07 points to 7,423.23.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 3.17 points to 12,325.16, and the FBM 70 climbed 36.71 points to 14,721.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 39.58 points to 14,844.93, the Plantation Index inched up 0.07 of-a-point to 6,243.54, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.24 of-a-point to 189.87.

Main Market volume widened to 3.19 billion shares valued at RM2.48 billion from yesterday’s 2.91 billion shares valued at RM2.41 billion previously.

Warrants turnover shrank to 291.02 million units worth RM31.28 million from 387.83 million units worth RM38.71 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 1.93 billion shares valued at RM691.79 million from 1.89 billion shares valued at RM527.94 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 843.08 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.14 billion), construction (92.87 million), technology (402.84 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (48.74 million), property (181.51 million), plantation (24.10 million), REITs (8.53 million), closed/fund (5,000), energy (215.63 million), healthcare (78.78 million), telecommunications and media (29.27 million), transportation and logistics (116.06 million), and utilities (12.46 million). — Bernama