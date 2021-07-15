Ex-EPF CEO Tunku Alizakri named Bumi Armada independent director

Tunku Alizakri Alias speaks during a panel discussion at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Bumi Armada Bhd has announced the appointment of Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias as its independent director, effective July 15.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Tunku Alizakri has 20 years of experience in senior management and board-level roles in multiple sectors and industries, including financial services, central banking, healthcare, media and telecommunications, plantation, oil and gas, and property development.

He had served as the chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the seventh-largest global retirement fund with around US$250 billion (RM1 billion) of assets under management.

“His areas of expertise include sustainability, enterprise digitalisation and transformation, corporate strategy and fund management,” it said.

Shares of Bumi Armada is currently flat at 43 sen with 1.97 million shares transacted. — Bernama