Bursa Malaysia’s Virtual Marketplace Fair draws 8,000 attendees

Bursa Malaysia’s inaugural Virtual Marketplace Fair, which aims to cultivate responsible investing amongst retail investors, has registered a total of 8,000 attendees. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Bursa Malaysia’s inaugural Virtual Marketplace Fair, which aims to cultivate responsible investing amongst retail investors, has registered a total of 8,000 attendees.

Bursa Malaysia director of securities market Azhar Mohd Zabidi said the one-day event provided retail investors with the right knowhow and instilled the idea that participating in the capital market could be a viable method to build wealth and meet financial goals.

“Retail investors have always been a priority for the exchange as they have a positive impact on market liquidity and depth. Hence, raising financial literacy amongst investors is very important to us.

“We want to help them make informed decisions, while at the same time ensure a sustainable market in the long run,” he said in a statement today.

The event, which was held on July 10, 2021, also featured virtual booths by 13 broker partners, as well as 15 talks by product specialists and corporate leaders, all of which garnered much interest from the virtual attendees.

“In order to trade with confidence, investors must understand stock trading from both fundamental and technical standpoints. Thorough research and analysis must be conducted to understand and invest in instruments that suit individual risk appetite and investment goals,” added Azhar.

Bursa Malaysia has seen significant growth in retail participation since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retail investors accounted for 34 per cent of total trades in 2020, which reflects the highest percentage in the last decade. Retail participation in 2021, thus far, is also showing positive momentum.

Members of the public and other interested investors can view the same content on the Bursa Marketplace YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/Bursamarketplace. — Bernama