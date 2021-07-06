Bursa Malaysia higher in early trade

On the broader market, gainers led losers 222 to 115, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,563 untraded, and eight others suspended. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today but began to rise soon after on renewed buying interest.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.23 points to 1,533.59 from Monday’s close of 1,532.36.

The market bellwether opened 0.44 of-a-point lower at 1,531.92.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 222 to 115, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,563 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 286.43 million units valued at RM124.17 billion.

Malacca Securities said the local bourse may see bargain-hunting activities emerging especially in most of the oversold counters.

Meanwhile, millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Malaysia in July, which could see another breakthrough in vaccination rate, while both the crude palm oil (CPO) and oil prices extended their uptrend move.

At the time of writing, Brent crude went up 0.32 per cent to US$77.41 per barrel.

Among the heavyweights, Axiata rose three sen to RM3.83, Dialog advanced four sen to RM292, Genting Bhd climbed five sen to RM4.98, Genting Malaysia and TNB gained two sen each to RM2.85 and RM9.75, respectively, Maybank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.13 and RM5.62, respectively, and Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.11.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik and Sapura Energy added half-a-sen each to 49 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Sedania Innovator increased six sen to RM1.12, T7 Global gained three sen to 40.5 sen, and Kumpulan Jetson eased one sen to 54.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 14.32 points higher to 11,164.04, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 11.13 points to 10,869.12, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved by 22.72 points to 12,185.99.

The FBM ACE gained 71.28 points to 7,400.3, and the FBM 70 bagged 24.18 points to 14,421.06.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 6.91 points to 15,110.11, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.03 of-a-point to 188.05, and the Plantation Index was 5.73 points higher at 6,387.3. — Bernama