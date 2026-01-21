KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Despite the massive military procurement scandal involving high-ranking officers that has rocked the country, the morale of the defence personnel has not eroded, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

While speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of the National Defence Industry Policy (DIPN), Khaled said the corruption investigation hasn’t affected the defence staff as new leadership has stepped in.

“Of course, in a way. But it doesn’t affect them in carrying out their duties. It doesn’t affect the morale of the force,” said Khaled.

“I’m very proud of that. I’m happy to note that. With the new leadership of the military, especially the army, I believe this episode can be contained, can be managed for the betterment of the country.”

Last week, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki exhibited tens of millions of ringgit in cash and luxury goods seized for the investigation into alleged corruption in army procurement contracts.

Former army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is currently remanded for seven days as part of the investigation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also announced the suspension of all procurement projects by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the police that are under investigation for alleged corruption and abuse.

Anwar stressed that the government is taking a firmer stance against corruption, giving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other agencies full autonomy to investigate without political or administrative interference.