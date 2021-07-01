Tokyo's Nikkei index opens lower

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 per cent or 39.99 points to 28,751.54 at the open, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 per cent or 0.28 points to 1,943.85. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 1 ― Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower today with investors focused on key US economic data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 per cent or 39.99 points to 28,751.54 at the open, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 per cent or 0.28 points to 1,943.85.

“Investors will remain cautious as they're concerned about the potential spread of infections in Japan and they are awaiting US job data,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

In the United States, the S&P 500 finished with another record yesterday, climbing 0.1 per cent to 4,297.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.6 per cent to end at 34,502.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index retreated from Tuesday's record, falling 0.2 per cent to 14,503.95.

In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey showed that confidence among major manufacturers hit the highest level since 2018.

The quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies showed a reading of plus 14 among big manufacturers, up from plus five in the previous quarter.

SoftBank Group fell 0.88 per cent to ¥7,706 while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing lost 0.69 per cent to ¥83,050.

Japan Airlines rose 0.87 per cent to ¥2,422 after a Nikkei report said its budget airlines would be expanding their networks in Asia. Rival ANA Holdings gained 0.42 per cent to ¥2,623.

Toyota dipped 0.18 per cent to ¥9,692 while Honda advanced 0.33 per cent to ¥3,562. Nissan fell 0.10 per cent to ¥550.7.

The dollar fetched 111.14 yen in early Asian trade against 111.11 yen in New York Wednesday. ― AFP