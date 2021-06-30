Public Mutual declares distributions of RM258m for 16 funds

Public Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions of over RM258 million for 16 funds for the year ended June 30, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Public Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions of over RM258 million for 16 funds for the year ended June 30, 2021.

In a statement, the company said a gross distribution of four sen per unit has been declared for PB Balanced Fund, 3.75 sen per unit for PB Islamic Bond Fund and PB Fixed Income Fund respectively, 3.5 sen per unit for PB Infrastructure Bond Fund and three sen per unit for PB Cash Management Fund.

It also announced gross distribution of 2.25 sen per unit for PB Islamic Cash Management Fund and PB China Asean Equity Fund respectively, two sen per unit for PB Global Technology and Healthcare Fund, 1.75 sen per unit for PB Asia Equity Fund and 1.5 sen per unit for PB Islamic Asia Equity Fund, PB Singapore Advantage-30 Equity Fund and PB Growth Fund respectively.

The other funds are Public Islamic Money Market Fund and Public Islamic Asean Growth Fund (three sen per unit respectively), Public Far-East Consumer Themes Fund (1.5 sen per unit) and Public Islamic Savings Fund (0.2 sen per unit).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 160 funds under its management. As at end-May 2021, the fund size managed by the company was above RM100 billion. — Bernama