Malaysia Smelting Corp to temporarily suspend tin mining and smelting operations during MCO 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd (MSC) has temporarily suspended its tin mining and smelting operations from June 4 to June 14, 2021 in adherence to the enforcement of the full movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said this temporary suspension is expected to have an impact on its operations and financial performance for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021.

However, the company is unable to ascertain the extent of the impact at this juncture.

MSC said it has also issued a notice of force majeure to its customers as the disruption in production would lead to a slowdown in its scheduled delivery of tin metal.

“Pursuant to this, all contractual obligations are immediately suspended.

“The company will notify the customers of the termination or cessation of the force majeure notice as soon as we are able to resume the level of operations that will enable MSC to meet its contractual obligations,” it added. — Bernama