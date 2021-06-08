IILM successfully issues US$900m short-term sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) has successfully closed its issuance calendar for the second quarter 2021 today, by reissuing a total of US$900 million (RM3.7 billion) short-term sukuk.

IILM said the short-term sukuk comprised US$400 million one-month tenor priced at 0.26 per cent, US$300 million three-month at 0.32 per cent and US$200 million six-month at 0.37 per cent.

“Today’s sukuk reissuance witnessed strong demand from primary dealers and investors mainly from the Middle East and Asia, with an encouraging order book in excess of US$1.4 billion representing an average oversubscription rate of 1.6 times,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile chief executive officer Dr Umar Oseni said that with the vaccination programme gathering pace around the world, he remained optimistic on the issuance and market outlook for the second half of 2021.

Further to today’s reissuance, the IILM has achieved year-to-date cumulative issuances totalling US$7.01 billion through 18 sukuk series.

The short-term sukuk programme is rated A-1 by S&P Global Ratings, with a total amount of US$3.51 billion IILM sukuk outstanding. — Bernama