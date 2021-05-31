Public Mutual declares distributions of RM614m for 10 funds

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual has declared distributions of more than RM614 million for 10 funds for the year ended May 31, 2021.

The company said a gross distribution of five sen per unit has been declared for Public Global Select Fund, 4.2 sen per unit for Public Select Bond Fund, three sen per unit for Public Ittikal Fund, and 2.75 sen per unit for Public Balanced Fund.

The other funds are Public Regional Sector Fund (two sen per unit), Public Islamic Equity Fund and PB Asean Dividend Fund (one sen per unit each), Public Far-East Select Fund (0.8 sen per unit), Public China Titans Fund (0.75 sen per unit), and Public Dividend Select Fund (0.15 sen per unit).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 160 funds under its management. As at end-April 2021, the fund size managed by the company was above RM100 billion. — Bernama