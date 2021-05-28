Bursa Malaysia derivatives records new all-time high daily trading volume

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives recorded a new all-time high daily trading volume on May 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives recorded a new all-time high daily trading volume on May 27, 2021.

The derivative exchange recorded a volume of 66,887 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 65,000 contracts registered precisely a year ago on May 27, 2020.

The FKLI provides market participants — both institutional and retail investors — exposure to the underlying FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index.

“Carrying on from the momentum recorded last year, I am encouraged by the sustained confidence of Bursa Malaysia Derivative’s products by participants to manage their risk exposures.

“With the continued uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are looking to offer new products this year to meet investors’ needs,” said chief executive officer Samuel Ho in a statement today.

He said the exchange believes it can further improve the appeal of its offerings, thus attracting new participants to the marketplace.

In 2020, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives notched 18 trading records, partially driven by volatility in the commodities and securities market. — Bernama