Tok Pa sees 6.0-7.5pc GDP growth for Malaysia in 2021 once Covid-19 under control

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed attends a session on ‘MyDigital – Blueprint Ekonomi Digital Malaysia’, February 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The government expects to achieve its 2021 its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of between 6.0 and 7.5 per cent if the Covid-19 health crisis can be stabilised after the eventual lifting the movement control order (MCO 3.0).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the availability of vaccines and a comprehensive vaccination rollout for Malaysians would have a positive impact on the country's economy.

“So, if we assume that the percentage of Malaysians are vaccinated goes according to schedule or can be accelerated, while the Covid-19 situation can be placed under control, then we will be able to see a positive decline in infections.

“And this will definitely have a positive impact on the position of the Malaysian economy," he told a press conference that delves into the country’s economic indicators: Leading, Coincident and Lagging Indexes for March 2021 here today. — Bernama



