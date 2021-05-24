Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 46.18 points, to 28,412.26. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, May 24 — Stocks in Hong Kong closed slightly lower today as traders weighed concerns about spiking inflation and new virus cases in Asia against optimism about the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 46.18 points, to 28,412.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 10.73 points, to 3,497.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.75 per cent, or 17.47 points, to 2,337.26. — AFP