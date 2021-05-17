Mohamed Sharil steps down from Privasia chairman post

Privasia Technology Bhd (Privasia) has announced that Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi will be stepping down from his post as the company’s independent non-executive chairman. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Privasia Technology Bhd (Privasia) has announced that Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi will be stepping down from his post as the company’s independent non-executive chairman effective today.

Mohamed Sharil had served on the board as an independent non-executive director since July 5, 2017, and as its chairman since May 27, 2020.

In a statement today, Privasia said Mohamed Sharil was recently appointed by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to the Digital Nasional Bhd’s (DNB) board of directors.

DNB is the government’s special purpose vehicle tasked with the development and deployment of the 5G network for Malaysia.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has determined that a director of DNB shall not also be a director or officer of a telecommunications service provider as defined in Bursa Malaysia’s Sector Classification of Listed Issuers,” Privasia said.

Although the company’s business is now largely in the information technology and software solutions space, it does have remaining business activities in the telecommunications space, it said.

“Mohamed Sharil has been a valuable member of Privasia, having steered in transforming the group from its traditional telecommunications, technology and Information and communications technology businesses to the development of cloud-based solutions,” it added. — Bernama