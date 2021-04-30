Sterling slips against the dollar as investors look to BoE

A food seller holds a new polymer five-pound note at Whitecross Street Market in London September 13, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 30 — The pound slipped against the dollar today and held its ground versus the euro, with traders holding off major bets before the Bank of England’s policy meeting next week.

Sterling was down 0.2 per cent at US$1.3922 (RM5.72), losing ground from a nine-day high hit on Thursday following a slump in the dollar to its lowest in nine weeks after the US Federal Reserve waved off any talk of shifting its monetary policy.

The dollar bounced back slightly against a basket of major currencies and was last up 0.1 per cent — though still heading towards a fourth straight weekly decline.

Versus the euro, it was flat at 86.92 pence per euro, pinned in the narrow range in which it has traded for most of this month.

Most analysts do not expect major changes to the Bank of England’s policy settings next Thursday.

“What is less likely is that they commit to ending the program early,” said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets, referring to quantitative easing (QE).

Other market players also see a low likelihood of any tapering of its QE until the extent of Britain’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 becomes clearer.

“Our base case is that the MPC (monetary policy committee) delays any QE taper to June,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote. “This should give the committee confidence around the recovery.” — Reuters