US stocks, dollar pull back as Fed stays dovish

NEW YORK, April 29 — Wall Street stocks dipped and the dollar fell yesterday as the Federal Reserve signaled a continuation of accommodative monetary policies ahead of a congressional address by President Joe Biden expected to call for massive additional investment and tax hikes.

All three major US stock indices retreated as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed the central bank will keep benchmark lending rate near zero, while continuing its massive bond buying programme until employment recovers.

Earlier, European markets followed Asian indices slightly higher as investors reacted to some strong earnings updates, notably from banks.

Powell also took a dovish stance on inflation, saying he still expects price increases to be temporary and not the sort of longstanding problem that will require a change in policy.

“An episode of one-time price increases as the economy reopens is not the same thing as, and is not likely to lead to, persistently higher year-over-year inflation,” Powell said in response to a question from AFP.

Analysts said the remarks were largely in line with expectation. Stocks have been choppy in recent days as investors debate how much upside remains following a string of records earlier in 2021.

But Powell’s stance pressured the dollar, which fell against the euro and other major currencies.

Investors “were hoping that recent improvements would encourage Fed Chairman Powell to hint about tapering, but he didn’t take the bait,” said BK Asset Management’s Kathy Lien.

“The greenback sold off across the board and with 7 weeks until the next policy meeting, the Fed’s reluctance to reduce accommodation could keep the dollar from rallying in the year term,” she said.

Elsewhere, bourses in Frankfurt, London and Paris all closed higher following gains by large banks.

Deutsche Bank had an especially strong session, surging 10.7 per cent after reporting its best quarterly profits for seven years after it avoided being dragged into the collapse of US hedge fund Archegos that has inflicted deep pain on rivals.

Oil prices moved higher, meanwhile, a day after Opec and its oil-producing allies, including Russia, said they would stick to an agreement for progressive production increases over three months from May.

Investors are looking ahead to Biden’s appearance later yesterday, his first before Congress since becoming president.

Biden is set to call for a reversal of predecessor Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy to pay for a huge programme aimed at middle class families, senior administration officials said.

Biden will use his speech to a joint session of Congress to unveil the US$1.8-trillion (RM7.38 trillion) American Families Plan, funded by ending Trump’s tax cuts and closing loopholes used by the wealthy to escape paying their share, they added. — AFP