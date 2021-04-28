Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

At 9am, the local currency was trading at 4.0990/1030 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.0960/0990. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar on renewed demand for the greenback as steady US Treasury yields and increased risk aversion following surging Covid-19 cases, mainly in Asia, lent support to the US dollar.

At 9am, the local currency was trading at 4.0990/1030 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.0960/0990.

An analyst said the decrease, however, was held up by the firmer oil prices as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (Opec+) decided to keep output cuts unchanged.

Meanwhile, Edward Moya, OANDA senior market analyst for The Americas, in a note, said despite the crude demand hit from India and Japan, the outlook has dramatically improved across Europe and provided an opportunity to stick to the three-month gradual increase plan made four weeks ago.

Oil demand is expected to continue to fall in India and Japan as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to surge.

At the time of writing, the benchmark Brent crude oil price was steadily trading at US$66.35 (RM272.17) per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

The local note marginally increased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0880/0912 from yesterday’s 3.0883/0908 and was up versus the Japanese yen to 3.7633/7680 from 3.7824/7856.

It, however, marginally depreciated against the euro to 4.9504/9568 from 4.9410/9463 and eased against the British pound to 5.6927/6987 from 5.6865/6923. ― Bernama