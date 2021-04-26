Petronas commences maiden liquefied natural gas export to China in ISO tanks

Workers work on a signage bearing a Petronas logo in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) through its subsidiary, Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL), has commenced the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in ISO tanks from its filling facility in Pengerang, Johor.

In a statement today, Petronas said the LNG ISO tanks maiden shipment had been delivered to Shanghai from the Pasir Gudang Port in Johor on April 23, 2021, following a spot contract signed between Petronas and Tiger Gas (Hong Kong) Ltd, an affiliate of Tiger Clean Energy Limited (TCEL).

Petronas LNG Marketing and Trading vice-president Shamsairi M. Ibrahim said the inaugural LNG ISO tank export from Peninsular Malaysia was an innovative solution that enables LNG to reach off-grid customers, not only domestically but also internationally.

“It also extends the reach of our virtual pipeline system offering that we have started since late last year,” he said.

To recap, in 2020, Petronas and TCEL signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the supply of LNG to the latter’s LNG ISO tank filling facility in Bintulu, Sarawak.

As part of the agreement, Petronas’ LNG will be distributed to China using TCEL’s ISO tanks, with the first shipment sailing from Bintulu Port to the Port of Long Kou, China on March 25, 2021.

An ISO container is an intermodal container that is manufactured according to the specifications outlined by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). — Bernama