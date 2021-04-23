Bank Rakyat to launch RAKYATpreneur 2.0 following successful pilot programme

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) will select from over 200 asnaf entrepreneurs nationwide for its RAKYATpreneur 2.0 programme.

The cooperative bank’s RAKYATpreneur pilot programme launched in December last year achieved its objective as reflected in the increase in sales revenue of the 20 participating micro entrepreneurs, by between 20 and 30 per cent, in less than six months.

In a statement today, Bank Rakyat said a fund of about RM2 million has been set aside for the launch of RAKYATpreneur 2.0 which will begin in July until the end of 2021.

“The funds will be disbursed to businesses from less well-to-do backgrounds such as asnaf entrepreneurs who have high potential to expand their business and develop in the entrepreneurial sector.

“Eligible RAKYATpreneur 2.0 participants will be given training and guidance, under inclusive monitoring for six months, and provided with a more comprehensive preparation module,” it said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the relevant agencies are constantly emphasised on their role in developing the country’s socio -economy through reaching out to the community, especially the needy such as asnaf and B40.

“In this regard, I think such programme should be expanded to the next level so that more entrepreneurs could be helped, thus improving the status of the asnaf community while generating the national economy,” he said.

Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Abd Rani Lebai Jaafar said various programmes and initiatives have been planned for Rakyatpreneur 2.0 to ensure it continues to help in improving the participants’ income by at least 30 per cent and create more job opportunities in the future.

Beginning May 1 until May 31, 2021, further information and registration forms will be available via Bank Rakyat’s website, www.bankrakyat.com.my.

The applicants may submit their registration forms to the Bank Rakyat branch nearest them. — Bernama