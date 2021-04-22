HSS Engineers secures RM144.9m phase one Pan Borneo Highway contract from govt

Contractors carry out construction work on the Pan Borneo Highway near Jalan Mawao Membakut in Membakut January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — HSS Engineers Bhd’s (HEB) associate company HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI) has been awarded by the government a project management consultant project for phase one of Sabah’s Pan Borneo Highway worth RM144.9 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, HEB said the 63-month contract, which commenced on April 1, 2021, includes administration as well as management supervision of the project.

“Pursuant to the exclusive teaming arrangement between HSSI and HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEB, HSSI and HSSE will be collaborating to execute and complete the contract,” it said.

HEB said the contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of the group for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2026. — Bernama