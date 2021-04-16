Minister: Ministry aims to complete second phase of National Pepper Industry Development Centre project in Sarawak this July

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks during the Jom MSPO programme at Dewan Tan Sri Haji Ghazali in Slim River August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 16 — The second phase of construction involving the National Pepper Industry Development and Expansion Centre (PPILN) in Semenggok, Jalan Puncak Borneo, near here, is expected to be completed this July.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the project was expected to be completed in February last year but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, its completion was delayed and only reached 69 per cent completion so far.

“The third phase will involve the construction of a building for training purposes at a cost of RM40 million which will be applied for and included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) this year.

“It is expected to be completed in 2025,” he told reporters after visiting the project site today.

The PPILN will be equipped with modern and sophisticated pepper research facilities, integrated expansion facilities and a reference and information dissemination centre related to the pepper industry.

“This centre is important for the development of the country’s pepper industry so that it can progress further.

“We need to explore and promote the pepper industry as it is a trademark of Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama