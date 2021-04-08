GFM Services secures RM6.3m contract extension for Educity Iskandar Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — GFM Services Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Facilities Management Sdn Bhd’s contract with Iskandar Education Enterprise Sdn Bhd as an integrated facilities management services provider has been extended for another two years, from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023.

Under the RM6.3 million contract, GFM will continue to manage five areas within the EduCity Iskandar Malaysia’s (Educity) premises, namely the EduCity Compound, EduCity Hub, EduCity Complex 2, EduCity Village and EduCity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

It is also responsible for the provision of management services as well as hard and soft facilities management services for EduCity.

In a statement today, GFM executive chairman Ruslan Nordin said the extension of the contract to manage a leading education hub was a testament to the robust knowledge the group had of EduCity’s requirements and the quality of service it provided.

“These factors have been critical as we endeavoured to maintain a safe and conducive environment during the Covid-19 pandemic following the government’s standard operating procedures, reinforcing the group’s position as an experienced partner during times of crisis.

“This extension further cements our reputation as one of the leading facilities management service providers for higher learning institutions. Moving forward, we remain focused on raising our competencies as we strive to strengthen GFM’s foothold in this segment,” he added. — Bernama