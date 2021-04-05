IBFIM, MOFA collaborate to create a diverse talent pool in Islamic finance

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM) is collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to organise programmes under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Two of IBFIM’s flagship certification programmes, namely, the Associate Qualification in Islamic Finance (AQIF) and the Fundamental Certificate in Islamic Banking (FCIB) have been selected by MOFA for the MTCP, IBFIM said in a statement today.

Chief executive officer Yusry Yusoff said the programmes would be able to instil a deeper understanding of Islamic finance beyond the Malaysian shores.

“To-date, there are 3,312 AQIF and 932 FCIB certificate holders,” he said.

IBFIM will be conducting four programmes, the first of which is being held from April 5-9, 2021, involving eleven delegates from Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh and Laos.

Launched on Sept 7, 1980, the MTCP was Malaysia’s commitment to the South-South Cooperation, and is a platform for Malaysia to share its development experience with other developing countries.

Since its inception, more than 34,000 participants from 144 countries have participated in MTCP. — Bernama