Azhar Abdul Hamid to resign as FGV chairman

FGV chairman Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid speaks during a press conference September 3, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid is resigning as FGV Holdings Bhd’s non-independent and non-executive chairman effective April 1, 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, FGV said Azhar, 59, who joined the company in 2017, resigned to pursue other interests.

“During the rigorous change in management in FGV, he also served as the interim chief executive officer from October 2018 till late January 2019,” said the crude palm oil producer. ― Bernama