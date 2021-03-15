AirAsia’s Ikhlas launches muslim-friendly e-commerce platform

Shop with Ikhlas offers a wide range of products, including praying mats and amenities, dry food, pre-packaged meals, halal fresh meats, beauty, health supplements, books, Islamic art, and garments. — Screen capture via Ikhlas.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Ikhlas, the Muslim-friendly line of business under AirAsia Digital, has launched its e-commerce function Shop with Ikhlas today to meet increasing demand by Muslim-friendly customers in the market.

Head of Ikhlas, Ikhlas Kamarudin, said the launch of Shop with Ikhlas is timely with Ramadhan around the corner and it aims to be a one-stop Muslim-friendly lifestyle platform that provides affordable products and services for the Muslim community nationwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce this marketplace on our site, focusing on Muslim-friendly products. Most importantly, we are pleased to be supporting local businesses through this platform so we can continue helping them to stay afloat during these challenging times,” he said in a statement today.

Shop with Ikhlas, which can be accessed via ikhlas.com, offers a wide range of products, including praying mats and amenities, dry food, pre-packaged meals, halal fresh meats, beauty, health supplements, books, Islamic art, and garments.

In conjunction with the launch, IKHLAS is offering a 10 per cent discount on products at Shop with Ikhlas from today (March 15) until March 31, 2021.

For further details on upcoming initiatives, visit the website at ikhlas.com, or its Instagram @ikhlasdotcom and Facebook ikhlasdotcom. — Bernama