Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

A worker at a production line in Top Glove factory in Shah Alam August 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said today.

Profits soared to RM2.87 billion in December-February from RM115.7 million during the same period a year ago.

The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for three consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm also posted record revenue of RM5.37 billion in the same period, up 336 per cent from a year ago. ― Reuters