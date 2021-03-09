Minister: Commodity, commodity-based products sectors contributed RM85.1b to Malaysia’s GDP in 2020

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali says the commodity and commodity-based products sectors contributed RM85.1 billion to the country’s GDP in 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The commodity and commodity-based products sectors contributed RM85.1 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said.

He said of the amount, RM48.3 billion was contributed by the palm oil sector.

“Knowledgeable and skilled human capital is needed to ensure that the country's commodity sector performance remains sustainable.

“This factor is important so that the productivity of the commodity sector can be further enhanced to generate revenue for the country,” he said at the launch of the virtual Agricommodity Career Carnival 2021 today.

The carnival, which is jointly organised by the ministry and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) under the Ministry of Human Resources, focuses on several commodity sectors such as palm oil, rubber, timber, kenaf, cocoa, and pepper, offering more than 60,000 job vacancies.

Mohd Khairuddin called on locals, especially job seekers, to seize the opportunity to get suitable jobs through the carnival.

“The ministry will continue to work with Socso to help the agricommodity industry gets the manpower it needs by giving priority to locals, including Orang Asli,” he said.

The carnival is also in line with the Perikatan Nasional government's policy to regain control of the manpower in the agricommodity industry, which is dominated by foreigners who accounted for 75 per cent of the workers, by replacing them with locals.

There were more than 8,600 job vacancies offered by 26 employers in the plantation and commodity sectors at the carnival and about 3,000 locals, including graduates and Orang Asli, will take part in the two-day carnival.

For job seekers, they can register their participation at the Agrikomoditi Career Carnival 2021 through the link https://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my.

Besides the virtual interview session tomorrow, a briefing on the PenjanaKerjaya 2.0 and MYFutureJobs Portal, as well as a webinar session on Career Opportunities in the Agriculture Sector, will also be held. ― Bernama