Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-morning today, with its key index marginally higher amidst the cautious sentiment in the regional markets.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) rose 3.91 points or 0.25 per cent to 1,585.17 from 1,581.26 at Thursday’s closing.

The market had opened 1.42 points higher at 1,582.26.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 631 to 356, while 387 counters were unchanged, 781 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.43 billion units worth RM1.83 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased four sen to RM8.24, Public Bank added three sen to RM4.26, Petronas Chemicals advanced eight sen to RM7.83, CIMB added one sen to RM4.38, while Top Glove improved 12 sen to RM5.08.

Meanwhile, TNB shed two sen to RM10.38, IHH Healthcare and Press Metal both trimmed 15 sen to RM5.32 and RM9.57, respectively, while Hong Leong Bank slipped two sen to RM18.40.

Of the actives, TH Heavy Engineering rose 2.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Techna-X was one sen higher at 15 sen, Velesto and Sapura Energy inched up half-a-sen each to 17 sen and 15 sen, respectively, Bumi Armada appreciated 2.5 sen to 45 sen and Komarkcorp slid 2.5 sen to 58.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 3.47 points to 11,617.20, the FBMT 100 Index edged down 0.11 of-a-point to 11,316.15, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 21.28 points to 12,895.78, the FBM 70 lost 108.14 points to 15,330.85, while the FBM ACE advanced 9.47 points to 10,403.73.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.68 of-a-point to 184.5, the Plantation Index declined 24.07 points to 7,125.39, and the Financial Services Index strengthened 41.79 points to 15,229.44. — Bernama