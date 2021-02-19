Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon with investors continuing to take profit in selected heavyweights. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon with investors continuing to take profit in selected heavyweights, amid a mild uptake in the ACE Market.

As at 3.05pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 3.15 points to 1,578.99.

The index opened 4.34 points higher at 1,580.18, compared with 1,575.84 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 645 to 495, while 443 counters were unchanged, 593 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 10.8 billion units worth RM4.36 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.00, Public Bank and Tenaga gained one sen each to RM4.12 and RM9.86 respectively.

Meanwhile, PChem was down one sen to RM7.46 and Top Glove eased six sen to RM6.01.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange trimmed 3.5 sen to 73.5 sen while Managepay and Key Asic improved 4.5 sen each to 25.5 sen and 15.5 sen, respectively.

Meanwhile, EA Holdings and Iris Corporation were both half-a-sen higher at 4.5 sen and 38.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 34.00 points to 11,603.96, the FBMT 100 Index increased 34.09 points to 11,281.8, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 21.77 points higher at 13,078.09.

The FBM 70 added 90.84 points to 15,321.86, and the FBM ACE surged 152.39 points to 11,240.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 17.2 points to 14,820.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.89 of-a-point to 181.94, while the Plantation Index shed 28.36 points to 7,147.52. — Bernama