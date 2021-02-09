Malaysia records slight fall in wholesale, retail trades for Dec 2020, but vehicle sales continue to grow

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said sales value of wholesale and retail trade recorded RM115.5 billion in December 2020 to register -0.3 per cent year-on-year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Malaysia has recorded a 0.3 per cent fall in wholesale and retail trade sales for December 2020 as compared to December 2019 according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said sales value of wholesale and retail trade recorded RM115.5 billion in December 2020 to register -0.3 per cent year-on-year.

He said this was due to retail trade which contracted only 2.0 per cent (-RM0.9 billion).

“Similarly, wholesale trade also recorded a decrease of 0.6 per cent (-RM0.3 billion). Among groups that contributed to this decrement was the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-10.5 per cent), retail sale of other goods in specialised stores (-6.4 per cent ) and retail sale of cultural & recreation goods in specialised stores (-4.9 per cent),” he said.

On top of that, he said other specialised wholesale and wholesale on a fee or contract basis also recorded a fall of 6.4 per cent respectively as compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the motor vehicles industry continued to record positive growth of 7.4 per cent or an increase of RM0.9 billion.

He said this increase was attributed to the sale of motor vehicles which registered a growth of 15.3 per cent and sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles at 6.9 per cent.

“For monthly comparison, sales of this sub-sector increased 4.4 per cent.

“The volume index of Motor Vehicles grew 6.0 per cent year-on-year to reach 108.9 points. Seasonally adjusted volume index for this sub-sector went up 4.6 per cent month-on-month,” he said.