CIMB Clicks Instant Transfer feature has been restored

Thursday, 28 Jan 2021 11:45 AM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

CIMB Clicks was temporarily unavailable in the past few days due to ‘unusually high traffic’. — SoyaCincau pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — CIMB has revealed that its Instant Transfer (IBFT) feature is now available on its CIMB Clicks online platform.

The interbank transfer service was temporarily unavailable in the past few days due to “unusually high traffic”.

 

 

The bank has responded to several users on Twitter this morning informing them that CIMB Clicks is now operating normally.

It said users may proceed to login via a web browser or CIMB Clicks app to perform their transactions.

However, some customers are still seeing the old pop-up notification that Instant Transfer is not available.

According to CIMB, this is an old message and they urge users to clear their browser cache and to try again.

To recap, some users have reported issues of not being able to transfer funds on CIMB Clicks for a couple of days.

During the interruption yesterday, the bank had suggested users to perform Interbank GIRO (IBG) or use DuitNow as a temporary solution.

Alternatively, users could also perform bank transfers at their nearest ATMs.

Do take note that Instant Transfer will not be available during their next scheduled maintenance on February 3, 2021 between 1.00am to 1.20am. — SoyaCincau

