CIMB Clicks Instant Transfer feature has been restored

CIMB Clicks was temporarily unavailable in the past few days due to ‘unusually high traffic’. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — CIMB has revealed that its Instant Transfer (IBFT) feature is now available on its CIMB Clicks online platform.

The interbank transfer service was temporarily unavailable in the past few days due to “unusually high traffic”.

Hai, akses CIMB Clicks telah beroperasi seperti biasa. Anda boleh log masuk melalui pelayar web dan aplikasi dan lakukan transaksi seperti biasa. Sekiranya anda mempunyai sebarang permasalahan, sila PM kami dan berikan paparan skrin ralat untuk semakan lanjut. TK. — CIMB Assists (@CIMB_Assists) January 28, 2021

The bank has responded to several users on Twitter this morning informing them that CIMB Clicks is now operating normally.

It said users may proceed to login via a web browser or CIMB Clicks app to perform their transactions.

However, some customers are still seeing the old pop-up notification that Instant Transfer is not available.

According to CIMB, this is an old message and they urge users to clear their browser cache and to try again.

Sila "clear cache" pelayar web anda dan anda boleh cuba lakukan transaksi "Instant Transfer" seperti biasa kerana ia telah beroperasi seperti biasa. — CIMB Assists (@CIMB_Assists) January 28, 2021

To recap, some users have reported issues of not being able to transfer funds on CIMB Clicks for a couple of days.

During the interruption yesterday, the bank had suggested users to perform Interbank GIRO (IBG) or use DuitNow as a temporary solution.

Alternatively, users could also perform bank transfers at their nearest ATMs.

Do take note that Instant Transfer will not be available during their next scheduled maintenance on February 3, 2021 between 1.00am to 1.20am. — SoyaCincau