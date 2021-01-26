Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.71 points to 1,589.33. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today amid mixed sentiment on the Asian bourses due to growing concerns over the rising Covid-19 cases globally, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.71 points to 1,589.33.

The index opened 13.97 points higher at 1,590.59 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,576.62.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 598 to 326, while 443 counters were unchanged, 776 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.49 billion units worth RM1.79 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank improved 27 sen to RM4.53, Maybank added 7.0 sen to RM7.95, Petronas Chemicals went up 4.0 sen to RM6.94 and TNB gained 6.0 sen to RM9.71, but Top Glove fell 14 sen to RM6.38.

Of the actives, Fintec earned half-a-sen to 8.0 sen, DNeX advanced 1.0 sen to 31 sen, Key ASIC increased 2.0 sen to 11 sen and MLabs lifted 1.5 sen to 8.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 88.64 points to 11,479.19 and the FBMT 100 Index jumped 85.48 points to 11,220.72 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.46 points lower at 12,889.12.

The FBM 70 climbed 95.66 points to 14,719.88 and the FBM ACE rose 127.91 points to 10,798.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 315.10 points to 14,879.84, the Plantation Index decreased 4.27 points to 7,180.19, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.74 of-a-point to 171.54. ― Bernama