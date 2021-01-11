Stats Dept: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index down 2.2pc in November 2020

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing sector's output continued to expand after recording a growth of 2.4 per cent in October 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Industrial Production Index (IPI) shrank 2.2 per cent year-on-year in November 2020 due to the lower performance of the mining and electricity sectors.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the mining and electricity indexes recorded a decline of 15.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, while the manufacturing index continued to grow by 2.0 per cent.

The mining sector output decreased on lower performance of the crude oil and condensate index (-15.8 per cent) and natural gas index (-15.1 per cent), he said in a statement today.

On the manufacturing sector, he said its output continued to expand after recording a growth of 2.4 per cent in October 2020.

The major sub-sectors contributing to the growth were electrical and electronic products (8.3 per cent), transport equipment and other manufactures (6.5 per cent), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (2.0 per cent).

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir pointed out that the second phase of the Population and Housing Census Malaysia 2020 would run from Jan 20 to Feb 6, 2021, through face-to-face interviews.

“We hope that all Malaysians will give full cooperation to ensure the success of the census,” he said.

Further information on the census can be obtained through the census portal, www.mycensus.gov.my, or social media @MyCensus2020. — Bernama