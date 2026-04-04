GUA MUSANG, April 4 — About 30 families living in the Gua Musang Hospital quarters are worried about their safety after a carcass of a sheep, belonging to a resident, was found 10 metres from their premises on Thursday.

They suspect a black panther was responsible for the attack.

One of the residents, Mohd Helmiey Shudi Hussin, 42, said that he had been living in the quarters for six years, and this incident was a first.

“The incident occurred very close to the quarters, giving rise to fear and concern for our safety, especially for the children who play outside.

“I understand that some residents who have lived here much longer have encountered a panther in the hospital quarters area…but it was caught a few years ago,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Mohd Helmiey hoped that immediate action would be taken by the authorities, adding that the quarters are close to a cave that may be the habitat of the wild animal.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Yusoh, when contacted, said that his department would obtain further information regarding the incident. — Bernama