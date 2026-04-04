IPOH, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to remain grateful and united as the country continues to post strong economic growth despite global uncertainties.

“Just last week, Bank Negara announced that our economic growth at the end of last year and early this year was among the best. Investments are the highest in history. Inflation is very low. Unemployment is very low,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks during his speech at the Majlis Jalinan Mesra Madani at Masjid Ar-Rashid, Taman Perpaduan Koperasi Tambun here.

He credited the achievements to cooperation across all sectors, including the federal and state governments, civil servants, the private sector, workers and the public.

“These are our achievements, thanks to the cooperation of everyone — the federal government, state governments, civil servants, private companies, workers and the public. Through unity, we have strengthened the economy,” he said.

However, Anwar warned that external pressures, particularly the war in the Gulf region, have increased government spending by about RM6 billion per month.

“The conflict has also raised questions about Malaysia’s oil production. The chairman of Petronas has already explained that while we do produce oil, we also import it. Yes, we sell our oil, but we have to import at very high prices — about USD106 per barrel. And that price does not even include insurance, shipping and transportation costs, which are all increasing,” he said.

Even so, he said Malaysia remains fortunate compared with some neighbouring countries.

“Alhamdulillah, we still have oil. Try looking at neighbouring countries. Some are already using fuel rationing because they do not have enough oil.

“In one Asean country, 400 petrol stations have closed. In another country’s capital city, people are walking to their offices because there is no fuel,” he said.

Anwar noted that Malaysians are not facing long queues for petrol and should appreciate the situation.

“We should be grateful that Malaysia has not reached that stage. So do not keep complaining endlessly. I am used to being criticised or insulted; that is fine. But in this situation, we must work together and find solutions,” he said.

He added that Malaysia remains one of the few peaceful countries with a growing economy and strong inter-communal relations, including Malays, Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli, Dayaks and Kadazans.

“Our real challenges are outside. Malaysia remains one of the few peaceful countries with a growing economy. Our country is peaceful, and relations between the races are still good. If we are grateful, our blessings will increase.

“If we are ungrateful, the punishment will be severe. So we must be thankful, make efforts to improve and avoid fighting among ourselves,” he said.