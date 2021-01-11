Bursa Malaysia stays in red at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 618 to 484, while 811 counters were unchanged, 171 untraded and 13 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in the red at mid-afternoon with losses contributed mainly by losses in the banking and glove counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 17.19 points to 1,616 after losing 5.97 points to 1,627.22 at the opening compared with Friday’s close of 1,633.19.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 618 to 484, while 811 counters were unchanged, 171 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.68 billion units worth RM3.65 billion.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to make a special announcement today on measures to be implemented by the government to stem the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Among the heavyweights, 23 counters were in the red led by Maybank, which was down 23 sen to RM8.17, and PetChem, which fell 25 sen to RM7.31.

Hartalega lost 34 sen to RM12.16, Top Glove went down seven sen to RM6.43, and TNB was 18 sen easier at RM10.34.

In contrast, KLK added 70 sen to RM24.70 and Sime Darby Plantation up three sen to RM5.20.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden was 9.5 sen firmer at 68.5 sen, AT Systematization was one sen lower at 18 sen and DGB Asia trimmed six sen to 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 95.25 points to 11,542.20, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 104.83 points to 11,302.98, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 97.52 points to 13,056.42.

The FBM 70 slashed 73.07 points to 14,415.04 and the FBM ACE dropped 76.68 points to 10,420.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 181.08 points to 14,827.03 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 2.18 points to 172.40, while the Plantation Index increased 51.98 points to 7,470.27. — Bernama