Local contractors, suppliers to get 40pc of ECRL civil works worth RM10b

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRLSB) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) have agreed for the latter to appoint local sub-contractors and suppliers for at least 40 per cent of the civil works of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project worth nearly RM10 billion.

The works, which exclude tunnelling works, are meant for the implementation of the project from 2017 to 2026.

MRLSB chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said CCCC has also agreed to accord special attention on the appointment of small contractors from Grades G1-G3 categories that will directly benefit them, as well as the overall construction industry players in the country.

“To date, a total of 403 local contractors have passed the pre-qualification process and have already been registered in the Online Registration System. Of these, 212 companies are Bumiputera contractors or 52 per cent of the total Pre-Qualification.

“Since the implementation of the project from 2017 until Nov 30, 2020, a total of RM3.39 billion worth of ECRL work contracts (including permanent and temporary civil works) have been awarded to almost 2,000 local companies, comprising contractors, suppliers and consultants,” he said in a statement.

Of the total amount, RM1.69 billion is for works in Pahang, followed by Terengganu (RM1.40 billion) and Kelantan (RM0.30 billion).

Progress wise, the ECRL project is proceeding slightly ahead of schedule, driven mainly by construction works in Section A (Kota Bharu-Dungun) and Section B (Dungun-Mentakab).

Currently, the project’s overall completion rate stood at 19.69 per cent.

MRLSB targets for the overall completion rate to reach 30 per cent by year-end, he said. ­— Bernama