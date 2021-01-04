Top Glove announces commitment to special dividend

A general view of the Top Glove factory in Klang November 24, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has committed to a 20 per cent special dividend to reward its shareholders, in consideration of its good profit performance and strong cash flow.

In a statement today, the world’s biggest glove maker said this was in addition to its existing dividend policy of a 50 per cent dividend payout ratio on profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI), for the second quarter of financial year 2021 (Q2 2021) to Q4 2021 ending August 31, 2021.

As at 4pm today, Top Glove was one of the most actively traded counters on Bursa Malaysia, however, its share price fell 50 sen to RM5.62 with 323.48 million shares changing hands. — Bernama