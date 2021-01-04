Losses in rubber glove counters drag Bursa Malaysia down mid-morning

The overall market breadth was negative as losers trounced gainers 967 to 200, while 290 counters were unchanged, 625 untraded and 12 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today as its key index fell 1.6 per cent, weighed down by selling in rubber glove counters as the positive developments on the Covid-19 vaccine pushed investors to cut back on their holdings.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 26.06 points to 1,601.15.

Hartalega contracted RM1.66 to RM10.48, Top Glove lost 68 sen to RM5.44, while Supermax gave up 42 sen to RM5.59.

These stocks were the biggest losers among the 30-index constituents on Bursa Malaysia, dragging the composite index down by a combined 23.78 points.

The overall market breadth was negative as losers trounced gainers 967 to 200, while 290 counters were unchanged, 625 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.47 billion units worth RM2.88 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell eight sen to RM8.38, Public Bank shed 10 sen to RM20.50, and Petronas Chemicals reduced 13 sen to RM7.30.

Tenaga rose 12 sen to RM10.54 and IHH Healthcare gained five sen to RM5.55.

As for the actives, Borneo Oil was flat at four sen, AT Systematization slipped half-a-sen to 18 sen, while Niche added 2.5 sen to 26.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 183.71 points to 11,578.22, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 224.92 points to 12,914.23, the FBMT 100 Index erased 183.2 points to 11,318.78, the FBM 70 dipped 237.38 points to 14,905.46, while the FBM ACE declined 101.62 points to 10,633.07.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Index lost 123.89 points to 15,192.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 2.96 points to 175.15 and the Plantation Index bagged 17.2 points to 7,320.04. — Bernama